US Congress affirms Trump, Vance's 2024 election win, marking peaceful transition

(MENAFN) The US has officially confirmed Donald as president-elect and J.D. Vance as vice president-elect following their victory in the 2024 election, marking the first time since 1988 that no Democrats have objected to a win.



The Trump-Vance ticket secured 312 Electoral College votes, the popular vote, and all seven swing states, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. In a ceremonial role, Harris certified her own defeat during Monday's joint session of Congress, fulfilling her duties as president of the Senate.



"Today was obviously a very important day, and it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power," Harris remarked to reporters at the Capitol after the session.



Several Democrats pointed out that their willingness to accept the election results contrasted sharply with the events of four years ago, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. More than 1,500 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, which Democrats referred to as a "violent insurrection."

