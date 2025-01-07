Dozens of Ukrainian troops desert elite brigade during training in France
(MENAFN) Dozens of Ukrainian troops have abandoned from an elite brigade while training in France, AFP stated on Monday, quoting a French military officer.
With French training and equipment, the 155th Mechanized Brigade was intended to be a showcase Ukrainian unit. In October, French President Emmanuel macron personally inspected the unit in northeast France, which was named "Anne of Kiev" after the daughter of a medieval monarch, Yaroslav the Wise, who wed French King Henry I.
Approximately 2,300 soldiers received their training in France, while another 2,200 received their training in Ukraine.
Without revealing the number of deserters, the officer who communicated with AFP stated that they “remain very marginal given the volume of people who have undergone training.”
“They were in French barracks, they had the right to go out,” the officer announced, saying that the troops faced a disciplinary regime “imposed by the Ukrainian command.” The officer emphasized that France had no right to seize the deserters.
MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109061962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.