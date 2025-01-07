(MENAFN) Dozens of Ukrainian have abandoned from an elite brigade while training in France, AFP stated on Monday, quoting a French military officer.



With French training and equipment, the 155th Mechanized Brigade was intended to be a showcase Ukrainian unit. In October, French President Emmanuel personally inspected the unit in northeast France, which was named "Anne of Kiev" after the daughter of a medieval monarch, Yaroslav the Wise, who wed French King Henry I.



Approximately 2,300 received their training in France, while another 2,200 received their training in Ukraine.



Without revealing the number of deserters, the officer who communicated with AFP stated that they “remain very marginal given the volume of people who have undergone training.”



“They were in French barracks, they had the right to go out,” the officer announced, saying that the troops faced a disciplinary regime “imposed by the Ukrainian command.” The officer emphasized that France had no right to seize the deserters.



