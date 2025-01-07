Ukraine's Army Accepts For Service 170 Samples Of Ukrainian-Made Munitions In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, the of Defense codified around 170 samples of domestically produced ammunition rounds.

This was reported on by the press service of the Main Department for Armaments and Military Equipment Life Cycle Support.

"In 2024, the Ministry of Defense codified about 170 samples of domestically produced ammunition rounds. The vast majority of codified samples are munitions of various types and intended for drones," the report says.

The department also noted that Ukraine's defense firms produce a wide range of munitions for all models of Soviet artillery systems, 125mm tank rounds, small arms munitions, hand grenades of various types and purposes, and rounds for grenade launchers of various calibers.

"In 2024, Ukrainian gunsmiths mastered the production of shells for 155mm NATO artillery systems," the press service emphasized.

