KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up Five Cents To USD 76.58 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by five cents to USD 76.58 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared with USD 76.53 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the went down by 21 cents to USD 76.30 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate also went down by 40 cents to USD 73.56 pb. (end)

