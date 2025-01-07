Branded Living Announces Call For Entries For The Inaugural Branded Living Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Excellence in Branded Residences Worldwide

- Michelle Mastrobattista, Publisher

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Living , the premier digital publication dedicated to the world of luxury branded residences , is excited to announce the call for entries for the first-ever Branded Living Awards . These awards will honor exceptional achievements in design, service, and innovation within the branded residential sector, recognizing projects and teams that are setting the standard for excellence in luxury living.

From groundbreaking sustainability initiatives to world-class amenities and innovative design, the Branded Living Awards aim to showcase the developments that are redefining the future of luxury living.

“The Branded Living Awards celebrate the creativity, innovation, and vision that define branded residences,” said Michelle Mastrobattista, Publisher of Branded Living.“We're excited to spotlight the remarkable projects and people shaping this unique sector. Leaders in this space possess a rare blend of expertise - part real estate, designer, and brand marketer. It's time for branded residences to receive the recognition they deserve, and we hope these awards become a coveted accolade, adding value to these projects while honoring the visionaries behind them."

Winners will be recognized across the following categories, each celebrating a unique aspect of branded residences:

Service Excellence – Highlighting unmatched hospitality and service offerings.

Amenities – Recognizing extraordinary amenities that elevate the resident experience.

Sustainability – Honoring eco-conscious developments and green initiatives.

Wellness – Celebrating spaces designed to enhance health and well-being.

Interior Design – Recognizing exceptional interiors that blend luxury with functionality.

Architecture – Honoring groundbreaking and visionary architectural designs.

Community & Lifestyle Impact – Celebrating developments that foster community and redefine lifestyle.

Timeline:

Call for Entries Open: January 2, 2025

Submission Deadline: January 31, 2025

Judging Period: February 1–15, 2025

Winners Announced: February 28, 2025

Submission Process:

To enter, participants should visit branded-residence-awards/ and complete the entry form. Submissions must include:

-A detailed project description.

-Supporting materials PDF

-Responses to category-specific questions.

Judging Panel and Recognition:

Entries will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry experts, ensuring each project is evaluated against the highest standards of excellence. Winners will be celebrated on Branded Living's digital platform and social media channels, providing unparalleled visibility among developers, designers, brokers, and luxury buyers worldwide.

About Branded Living:

Branded Living is your window into the lives, stories, and visions behind the world's most iconic branded residences. We celebrate the people who bring these developments to life-visionary developers, architects, designers, and hospitality leaders-and the residents who experience the unparalleled lifestyle they offer.

Through in-depth interviews, exclusive features, and trend analysis, we uncover the creativity and innovation that define branded residential living. From behind-the-scenes insights to personal stories, Branded Living connects readers to the heart of these extraordinary developments, blending design, lifestyle, and community into a compelling narrative.

