Interesting Facts About Coco Chanel

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Coco Chanel or Gabrielle Bonheur founded the famous brand“Chanel.” She started her work in by making hats then“Chanel” as a brand created. Goods like perfumes, hats, makeup, bags, shoes, cosmetics, and clothes are also produced by Chanel. One of Chanel's products which is known as Chanel No 5, is the most famous perfume ever. (No 5 was released in 1921) Let's learn more Interesting facts about the fascinating Chanel and discover why after decades still Chanel is a successful brand.

The Story of Coco Chanel (Biography of Gabrielle Bonheur)

Gabrielle Bonheur (the founder of Coco Chanel) became an orphan at 12 and then grew up in the church. After 18, she left the monastery and started working as a tailor and singer. With the help of her wealthy friends, she opened her tiny shop in Paris. Later, she became famous for her talent, creativity, and perseverance as a fashion designer. She was influential in her time and caused significant changes in the world. She made changes such as wearing comfortable women's suits, tanning the skin, and using pants (for women.) She finally passed away at the age of 78 and never married.

A Journey Through Chanel's Creations (From Little Black Dresses to No 5)

Coco Chanel was initially known in the fashion industry and then, with the help of friends and advertising her products became even more famous. Chanel launched many goods, such as handbags, shoes, and perfumes, which we will discover some of them below.

Boy bag of the Chanel

Some consider the Boy Bag Chanel a symbol of Boy Capel, the love of Coco. This classic bag has interesting features such as metal strap, a prominent shape, and a unique lock.

Chanel's famous Slingbacks

These 1957 shoes are considered revolutionary in the fashion industry because of their two-tone color. The black toe of the Slingbacks, along with the beige or nude color of the quarter, makes the legs look slimmer.

Jewelry

This brand has also started producing jewelry since 1920. Chanel's first jewelry collection name was Bijoux de Diamants which lunched in 1933. The jewelry collection of Chanel now includes ring, necklace, earrings, brooche, and bracelet.

Perfumes

Chanel started making colognes in 1920, and then the famous Chanel No5 was created and became well-known. Chanel also launched other perfumes such as Coco Mademoiselle, Coco Eau de Parfum Chanel, and Blue De Chanel.

Cosmetics products

Chanel cosmetics and hygiene products were launched in 1924 as luxury goods for women. This production line includes products such as Lipstick, Lip Balm, Lip Liner, Brush, Mascara, Foundation, Bronzer, Concealer, and Highlighter.

Chanel also offers high-quality products, such as eyeglasses, watches, and skincare. You can buy various Chanel cosmetics and perfume products in person at Chanel stores or online at the Riah website .

The 6 Best Chanel Fragrances (Timeless Perfumes of Chanel)

People like Chanel because of its high-quality, that's why Chanel perfumes have high diffusion and longevity. These features make Chanel perfumes last long time. Chanel perfume bottles look classic and simple. Cosmetic products and perfumes of Chanel are the best gifts for special occasions like birthdays, Christmas, and Valentine's Day.

Chanel N5 Parfum

The famous No5 was released to the marked in the floral aldehyde group with a warm and sweet scent in 1954. The longevity of this perfume is high, and its dispersion is medium. Chanel N5 Parfum is suitable for fall and winter. The Chanel N5 bottle is designed in a simple rectangular shape with the Chanel dark logo on it. The Chanel N°5 perfume has the following notes:



Top notes: Aldehydes, Ylang-Ylang, Neroli, Bergamot, Lemon

Middle notes: Rose, Iris, Jasmine Base notes: Vanilla, Sandalwood, Musk, Amber, Patchouli

Coco Eau de Parfum Chanel

1984 a fragrance in the Oriental Spicy group for women was launched. Jacques Polge (perfumer of Coco Eau de Parfum Chanel) used various notes such as Bulgarian Rose, Jasmine, and Mandarin in this perfume. Top notes are Bulgarian Rose, Peach, and Mandarin Orange, middle notes are Cloves, Orange Blossom, and Clover. Base notes include amber, Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Civet, and Vanilla. Coco Eau de Parfum Chanel has a high diffusion power and is long-lasting. It is also suitable for wearing in winter and autumn. You can use this perfume for evening parties and meetings.

Chanel No 19 Poudre

Chanel No 19 Poudre was launched in 2011 in the floral woody musk fragrance group. Chanel No 19 Poudre is ideal for use in spring or summer. You can use this soft and cool fragrance at summer parties, friendly gatherings, work, or traveling. The various notes of this perfume can be mentioned as follows:



Top notes: Neroli, Mandarin Orange, Galbanum

Middle notes: Lily, Jasmine Base notes: Tonka Bean, Vetiver, Musk

Chance Eau Fraiche Chanel

The“Chance Eau Fraiche Chanel” was created in the Chypre Floral fragrance group in 2007. Jacques Polge from France created this fresh, flowery, and sexy fragrance for women. It's perfect to use in seasons like spring and summer. The notes of this perfume include:



Top notes: Lemon, Citron, Cedar

Middle notes: Blue Hyacinth, Jasmine, Pink Pepper Base notes: Iris, Teakwood, Vetiver, Musk, Amber, Patchouli

Chanel Gardenia

In 1925 a sweet fragrance,“Chanel Gardenia,” was launched, ideal for spring and summer use. This classic fragrance is suitable for women. Chanel Gardenia is in the floral fragrance category. The designer of this fragrance is Ernest Beaux. This fragrance is suitable for daily use and friendly gatherings. The notes of Chanel Gardenia include:

The top notes are Orange Blossom



middle notes: Gardenia, Tuberose, Jasmine base notes: Coconut, Musk, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Patchouli

Chanel Chance Eau Vive

Olivier Polge launched this perfume in 2015 in the Floral Woody Musk olfactory group. While it is a long-lasting perfume, Chanel Chance Eau Vive is suitable for spring and summer. The women's perfume starts with sweet initial scents such as orange and grapefruit, which lead to increased freshness. Then, spicy and bitter scents are smelled. The base notes of Chanel Chance Eau Vive include Vetiver, Cedar, and Iris. Overall, the smell of this perfume is cool and Fresh.

Conclusion

We looked over the life of Gabrielle Bonheur, the founder of Coco Chanel , and then became familiar with Chanel products such as jewelry, cosmetics, and perfumes. Finally, we mentioned a list of 6 popular Chanel perfumes. Chanel is known for its perfumes, fashion, and cosmetics products. Its journey continues among consumers due to the practicality of its products, high quality, and creativity.