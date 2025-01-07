US Supports Syrian-Led, Owned Peace, Inclusive Transition - Blinken

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed US support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned peaceful transition to an inclusive, representative and accountable in Damascus.

Blinken made the remarks during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan, late Monday, during which the two top diplomats discussed developments in Syria and the region in general, State Department spokesperson said.

Matthew Miller said in a statement Blinken stressed the international community's shared goal for all Syrian parties to respect rights and fundamental freedoms for all Syrians, including members of minority groups, and to prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism.

Blinken, said Miller, also emphasized the need for the international community to facilitate flow of humanitarian assistance throughout Syria and thanked the Saudi government for providing aid to the Syrian people.

The US Department of Treasury eased last night restrictions on humanitarian assistance on Syria for six months in a bid to support the transition in the Arab country.

Blinken and Prince Farhan also discussed continued efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and surges humanitarian assistance.

They discussed implementation of the cessation of hostilities between the Israeli occupation and Lebanon, said Miller, and Blinken emphasized the need for continued support to Lebanon's legitimate security institutions, such as the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Internal Security Forces. (end)

