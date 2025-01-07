Fagron strengthens its market positioning with the acquisitions of CareFirst in North America and Injeplast in Brazil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 7 Jan 2025 – 7AM CET

Fagron strengthens its positioning with the acquisitions of CareFirst in North America and Injeplast in Brazil

Fagron, the leading global player in compounding is pleased to announce the signing of two strategic acquisitions: CareFirst Specialty Pharmacy in North America and Injeplast in Brazil. These acquisitions underscore Fagron's commitment to expanding across our key markets whilst adhering to our disciplined strategy.

The combined enterprise value of these two acquisitions is c.€30m and are fully financed through Fagron's own resources and remain subject to customary clearances. Both businesses operate with an EBITDA margin slightly above Fagron's existing group margin.

CareFirst Specialty Pharmacy, based in New Jersey, USA, is a 503A pharmaceutical compounder specializing in the health & wellness sector. It provides non-sterile medication through patient-specific prescriptions, with a particular focus on hormone replacement therapy and dermatology.

With mid-single digit (€m) in annual revenue, Carefirst enhances Fagron's footprint in North America's prevention and lifestyle markets. This acquisition enables Fagron to meet increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions and reinforces its leadership in this growing segment.

Injeplast, located in São Paulo, Brazil, is a GMP-certified, vertically integrated producer of plastic packaging. With low double digit (€m) in annual revenue, the company offers high-quality packaging solutions and efficient manufacturing processes.

This acquisition supports Fagron's Essentials strategy by broadening its product portfolio and customer base in Latin America. Additionally, Injeplast's capabilities will extend Fagron's support to other regions, further enhancing global operations.

In addition, the EuroOTC acquisition announced during Q3 2024 trading update has now closed.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron commented :“We are incredibly pleased to announce these two acquisitions, which reflect our disciplined and strategic growth approach. The acquisition of CareFirst allows us to meet the increasing demand in the prevention and lifestyle segments, reinforcing our leadership in North America. Similarly, the addition of Injeplast will strengthen our market positioning in Latin America by broadening our product portfolio and expanding our customer base. Both businesses align with Fagron's Group margin, and we expect to integrate them over the next 18 to 24 months.”

Financial calendar 2025

20 February 2025 Full year results 2024

10 April Trading update first quarter 2025

12 May 2025 Annual shareholders meeting

31 July Half year results 2025

9 October Trading update third quarter 2025

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET

Further information

Karin de Jong

Chief Financial Officer

...

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.





Attachment

Fagron strengthens its market positioning with the acquisitions of CareFirst in North America and Injeplast in Brazil