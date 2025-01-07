Sweden and Norway: A Global Experience Leads a Shift to Low-Harm Smoking Alternatives

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Many countries around the world have adopted harm reduction policies as part of their ambitious vision for a smoke-free future. These strategies helped promote the shift away from cigarettes and towards alternative products that reduce the harms of traditional smoking, such as electronic tobacco heating devices, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and others. These alternatives have been scientifically proven to be a better alternative when compared to traditional cigarettes. Could the global adoption of tobacco harm reduction policies lead to the end of an era for cigarettes?

The experiences of Sweden and Norway, which chose to adopt a tobacco harm reduction strategy, show proven success in reducing traditional smoking rates. In Sweden, for example, the smoking rate among its population has decreased to only about 5.6%, in addition to a 39.6% decrease in the rate of tobacco-related deaths compared to the European Union’s average, where the smoking prevalence rate is 23%. Sweden is close to being declared a "smoke-free" country, thanks to the application of the principle of "Harm Reduction" and its reliance on modern alternative tobacco products that are less harmful, such as oral tobacco products (snus), nicotine pouches, electronic smoking devices, and other smoke-free alternatives.

In Norway, where snus is also used, there is a similar pattern for tobacco consumption. According to data from the Norwegian Customs and Tax Administration, the market witnessed a decline in overall tobacco consumption with more than 30% over the past two decades. In addition, most modern snus products do not contain traditional tobacco, but only pharmaceutical-grade nicotine and approved food-grade (GRAS) ingredients, reflecting a shift towards less harmful nicotine alternatives. Snus is a smokeless tobacco product that is used by placing it between the gum and the upper lip, where the nicotine is absorbed gradually. Unlike traditional cigarettes, it does not involve combustion, making it a less harmful alternative to traditional smoking.

Here’s where expert opinion comes in to support the importance of providing alternatives. “ZYN, a snus product, has very low toxicity compared to smoking,” said Vaughan Rees, director of the Center for Global Tobacco Control at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “So even without long-term studies, we know that the long-term risk of disease is likely to be much lower than that of combustible cigarettes.”

“Nicotine pouches like ZYN are comparable in harm to pharmaceutical products like nicotine gum or patches,” said Raymond Nyaura, Head of the Department of Epidemiology at the New York University School of Public Health. “These products can save lives by helping adult cigarette smokers switch to less harmful alternatives.”

In 2012, former EU Commissioner Tonio Borg stated: "There is evidence that if snus is launched, it will be successful." These statements were made in the context of the EU Commission's proposal for a permanent ban on snus. The response received significant attention in the Swedish media.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, “It is the thousands of chemicals in tobacco and tobacco smoke that make tobacco use so dangerous, not nicotine.” In the same vein, the European Network for Smoking and Tobacco Prevention (ENSP) defines a “smoke-free” community as one in which the prevalence of tobacco smoking is less than 5%.

Innovative smoking alternatives, such as heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, chewing tobacco (snus), and e-cigarettes, are better alternatives to traditional cigarettes and provide an alternative for adult smokers who do not want to quit smoking. The presence of nicotine in smoke-free products is an important factor in facilitating smokers’ transition from traditional cigarettes to less harmful alternatives.

Studies have shown that these alternatives are less harmful to health, but they are not completely risk-free. Contrary to what many believe, experts agree that nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases; chronic exposure to the toxic components in the smoke produced when tobacco is burned is what causes these diseases. Nicotine is not classified as a carcinogen by many public health bodies, including the US Food and Drug Administration and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC/WHO). However, the best option any smoker can make is to quit smoking cigarettes and nicotine use altogether.



