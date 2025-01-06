Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Allu Arjun's Film Sees Another Monday Dip Mints ₹2.5 Crore
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 33 : Allu Arjun's film witnessed another Monday dip, earning significantly less than its Box Office collection on previous days.
On Day 33, marking the 5th Monday for Pushpa 2 The Rule, the film minted just ₹2.5 crore across India, according to industry
tracker Sacnilk.
