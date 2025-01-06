High-Level Meetings In Cairo To Strengthen Regional Aviation Leadership

(MENAFN- APO Group)

From 13-16 December 2024, ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar undertook an official mission to Cairo, Egypt.



During their visit, they met with the Prime of Egypt, His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, who graciously received them at the headquarters in the New Administrative Capital and conveyed his congratulations to the organization on the occasion of its 80th anniversary.



ICAO's delegation also met with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdel Aati. Minister Abdel Aati reiterated the country's support for ICAO and its multilateral initiatives, highlighting Egypt's long-standing relationship with the organization as host of its Middle East Regional Office since 1953.



Discussions during both meetings with Egypt's leadership focused on the development of air transport in Egypt and the Middle East, opportunities for Egypt offered by the Single African Air Transport Market, the newly adopted ICAO Strategic Plan and aviation decarbonization.



While in Cairo, Mr. Sciacchitano and Mr. Salazar also participated in the official 80th anniversary celebration organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of Egypt. The event was attended by the Minister of Civil Aviation H.E. Capt. Sameh El Hefny, the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Sherif Fathy, the Regional Director of ICAO's Middle East (MID) Office, Mr. Mohamed Abu Bakr Farea, the Director of ICAO's Air Transport Bureau, Mr. Mohamed Rahma, and other senior officials.



Both the President and Secretary General also attended the official inauguration of the newly renovated ICAO MID Office , generously supported by the Government of Egypt, where they had the opportunity to meet and engage in discussions with local staff.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).