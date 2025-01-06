President Xi Jinping’S Special Envoy Hao Mingjin To Attend The Inauguration Of Ghana’S President

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Foreign Spokesperson Guo Jiakun announces:

At the invitation of the of the Republic of Ghana, President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Hao Mingjin will attend President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, on January 7.

