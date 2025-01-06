Justin Trudeau Resigns After Nine Years In Canadian Politics: A Timeline Of Key Events
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, 2025, after nearly a decade in power, citing internal divisions and growing discontent. He will remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader. Trudeau acknowledged rising voter dissatisfaction and said a new leader would carry the party's values into the next election.
He announced that Parliament, originally scheduled to resume on January 27, would be suspended until March 24, allowing time for the Liberal Party's leadership race. All three major opposition parties have expressed their intention to bring down the Liberal Party with a no-confidence vote once Parliament reconvenes, making a spring election after the Liberals choose a new leader almost certain.
Justin Trudeau resignation LIVE Updates
Timeline of key events in Trudeau's political career:October 2013 - Trudeau wins Liberal Party leadership
Justin Trudeau , son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, won the leadership of the Liberal Party when it was at a historic low, following years of political decline. The Liberals had been out of power for over seven years and were reduced to third place in the House of Commons in 2011.
October 2015 - Liberals claim victory in Federal election
Trudeau 's Liberals, campaigning on change and hope, won a majority in the federal election, defeating the Conservatives. This marked the first time in Canadian history that a third-place party in the House of Commons had won an election.
December 2017 - Trudeau found guilty of conflict of interest
Trudeau was found guilty by Canada's ethics commissioner for breaching conflict-of-interest rules after accepting gifts, flights, and a vacation from the Aga Khan in 2016.
MENAFN06012025007365015876ID1109060746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.