A Decade On, Six Things The World Can Learn From Wales' Innovative Future Generations Law

Author: Eleanor MacKillop

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Imagine a country where the needs of future generations are written into law – a nation determined to make decisions today that won't harm people tomorrow.

A decade ago, Wales aimed to take this bold step with the introduction of the Well-being of Future Generations Act . This is an innovative piece of legislation that places sustainability at the heart of public life. Since its introduction in 2015, the act has been praised internationally as a model for others, including by the United Nations .

But how has it fared in practice? And what lessons can other nations learn from its successes and struggles? My colleagues and I have conducted research on how the act has been implemented. Between 2018 and 2021, we conducted 32 interviews with members of public bodies and public service boards, as well as the Welsh government and the future generations commissioner's office.

At its heart, the act was designed to ensure today's decisions don't compromise the needs of tomorrow. To achieve this, it introduced a series of innovative structures.

Derek Walker is the current future generations commissioner. Future Generations Commissioner for Wales

Public service boards were created to implement the act in different parts of Wales, and a future generations commissioner was introduced, tasked with advising policymakers on the long-term effects of their decisions. The act also introduced a legal requirement for all public bodies to adhere to sustainable development principles, guided by several different wellbeing goals and ways of working.

Other countries have followed different routes in this policy area. Hungary, Israel and New Zealand, for instance, have opted for their own future generations commissioners. The House of Lords is currently examining a bill inspired by this Welsh legislation.

Based on our research, we have six lessons for countries who may want to develop similar policies.

1. Craft clear policies with defined roles and responsibilities

Wales' act has been praised for its ambition but criticised for being too vague and aspirational. Those tasked with implementing it often struggled to translate its principles into practical actions. While the flexibility to allow local interpretation was well intentioned, it led to confusion and frustration on the ground.

So, clear definitions and guidance are essential to ensure that everyone understands their role in making the policy work.

2. Engage all stakeholders early and effectively

For sustainable development legislation to succeed, it's crucial to involve relevant parties from the outset and maintain clear communication throughout.

Between 2014 and 2016, Wales organised a“national conversation” entitled The Wales We Want . This involved almost 7,000 people being consulted via events, surveys and more than 100 local conversations discussing the Wales that people wanted to leave for their children and grandchildren.

Nevertheless, some of the people we interviewed, especially at the local level, felt they weren't sufficiently involved in these conversations, especially when it came to discussing how the act would be implemented.

3. Provide guidance, not rigid rules

Striking the right balance between local autonomy and central oversight is critical for effective implementation.

In Wales, this proved challenging, with some of our interviewees, in some public bodies but especially in public service boards, feeling scrutinised and penalised for falling short of expectations. This has since led to greater and more tailored support from the Welsh government and the future generations commissioner's office.

4. Build trust to support effective implementation

Successful implementation of the act in Wales relied on a foundation of trust – something that can't be legislated but must be earned through time and collaboration.

Public service boards which had already established trusting relationships with stakeholders were able to hit the ground running. But others faced delays as they worked to establish partnerships from scratch. Trust is essential for fostering open, constructive conversations that allow the spirit of the legislation to come to life.

Several countries are considering their own wellbeing of future generations legislation. Karo Martu/Shutterstock

5. Break down barriers and simplify decision making

Established systems and rigid ways of working can make it difficult to implement policies that require collaboration across different sectors.

In Wales, local bodies often faced mixed messages and red tape from Welsh and UK bodies, which limited their ability to work together effectively. Larger regional and national organisations, with more power and resources, tended to view the act more positively, while smaller entities felt frustrated by the challenges.

Making communication clearer and decision making simpler is essential to help everyone work towards the same goals.

6. Allow time for culture change and collaboration

Sustainable development policies go beyond just creating new rules and institutions – they need a fundamental shift in how policies are made and how organisations work together. This kind of culture change can't be achieved through legislation alone. It takes time, trust and often tough conversations to build the collaborative mindset needed to bring these policies to life.

Ultimately, sustainable development isn't just about passing laws. It's about fostering culture change, building trust and providing the right resources. Achieving these changes takes time and collaboration. By learning from one another's experiences, countries can overcome challenges more quickly and bring the vision of sustainable development closer to reality.

In the decade since the law was introduced, progress in Wales has been slow – mainly due to the aforementioned issues. But public bodies and public service boards continue to work to make it a reality.