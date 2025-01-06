Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Palestinian Minister Of Education And Higher Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with the Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Amjad Barham, who is on a visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Discussions during the meeting also dealt with the challenges facing the education sector in Palestine, and enhancing cooperation through humanitarian and development initiatives in the education sector.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi, and the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar HE Fayez Majed Abu Al Rub.