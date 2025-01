– Google broke daily Triangle

– Likely to rise to resistance level 200.00

Google under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from the start of December. The bottom of this Triangle stands close to the support level 182.60 (former strong resistance from November).

The breakout of this Triangle accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the higher order sharp impulse sequence (C) from September.

Given the predominant daily uptrend, Google can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 200.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).