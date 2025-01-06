(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Roborock unveils robotic vacuum cleaner with arm at CES

January 6, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Roborock , a provider of home robotics, used the ongoing CES event to launch the Saros Z70, which it describes as“the world's first mass-produced robot vacuum cleaner equipped with an OmniGrip intelligent and foldable robotic arm”.

And at first glance, I thought,“Why didn't I think of that? It's a brilliant idea.”

The innovation is similar to what is called an industrial mobile robot, where an autonomous mobile robot is fitted with a collaborative robotic arm.

Announcing its latest innovation at CES 2025 under the theme“Rock a New Era”, the company invites consumers and industry observers to discover a new world of intelligent smart home cleaning, led by its new flagship Saros robotic vacuum series.

At the forefront of this series is the Roborock Saros Z70, showcasing the company's most advanced product innovations.

Through the Saros series, Roborock highlights its legacy of creating reliable cleaning solutions while envisioning a future of home cleaning powered by next-generation smart technology.

The Saros flagship series features three models: Roborock Saros Z70, Roborock Saros 10, and Roborock Saros 10R.

Each model combines intelligent AI-powered features with state-of-the-art robotics hardware, delivering Roborock's latest cleaning technologies to consumers.