Businessmen Explore Investment Opportunities In Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Jan. 6 (Petra) - The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) organized a visit to the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone on Monday, with several Jordanian businessmen in attendance.The visit aimed to assess the environment and explore opportunities within the zone, focusing on maximizing the Jordanian private sector's benefits from investment flows and trade exchange between Jordan and Syria.Hamdi Tabbaa, President of the JBA, emphasized the zone's strategic role in facilitating trade between the two countries, accelerating transportation and shipping operations, stimulating cross-border trade, and fostering industrial integration.He highlighted the zone's importance in attracting diverse industries and investors, which contributes to diversifying the national economies of both nations.Irfan Khasawneh, Director General of the Zone, underscored its fundamental role in enhancing economic, investment, and trade cooperation since its establishment in 1975.He noted the restoration of truck traffic and the resumption of trade activities between Jordan and Syria, which had declined in recent years. He also mentioned the availability of 5,000 dunums for future investments across various sectors.