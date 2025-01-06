(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Curriculum-based 1.2 Test preparation



2.1

2.2 Blended 2.3 Classroom-based

3.1 North America

Get a glance at the contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The private tutoring market continues to grow as more students seek individualized instruction for academic success. Tutors offer personalized learning plans, flexible schedules, and one-on-one attention. Parents value this customized approach, leading to increased demand for private tutoring services. Tutors use various teaching methods and tools to cater to diverse learning styles, ensuring effective learning outcomes. This market trend is expected to persist, providing opportunities for dedicated educators to make a positive impact on students' academic journeys.

Analyst Review

The tutoring market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for personalized learning solutions. With the advent of technology-based learning, students now have access to a wealth of subject-related content through online subscriptions. This includes presentations, 3D colored diagrams, animations, and flashcards, making education more engaging and interactive. Education technology has revolutionized the way we learn, offering annual service for academic subjects like Literacy, Mathematics, Sciences, and non-academic subjects. Short-term and long-term courses in competitive examinations and post-K-12 education are also popular offerings. UpGrad, Caltech University, and Fullstack Academy are some institutions leading the way in technology-driven education. Microlearning, mentorships, coaching courses, and test preparation services are other areas of growth in the tutoring market.

Market Overview

The tutoring market continues to grow as students seek personalized learning solutions, both online and offline. Technology-based learning is at the forefront, with subject-related content, presentations, 3D colored diagrams, animations, and flashcards enhancing education. Annual service subscriptions offer access to a wealth of resources for literacy, mathematics, sciences, career development, and more. Education technology companies provide test preparation services and subject tutoring, while private tutors use innovative teaching methods. Private tuition, also known as shadow education, is popular among parents seeking academic improvement for their children, especially in competitive examinations and academic subjects. The market caters to both wealthy parents and those on a median household income, with monthly bills varying from accidental overdrafts to debit card transactions at the supermarket or clothing store. UpGrad, Caltech University, Fullstack Academy, and other allied industries offer microlearning and coaching courses. The Bramble survey reports that post-K-12 students benefit from private tutoring in all subjects, including non-academic areas. Annual service subscriptions offer flexible plans, with short-term and long-term courses catering to various learning styles and budgets. Education technology platforms like Cambridge Assessment, Deeksha Classes, and mentorship programs provide comprehensive solutions for students aiming for academic ranks in public and private schools. The tutoring market is a significant industry, with billionaire investors recognizing its potential and investing in education technology companies. In summary, the tutoring market is a dynamic and growing industry, catering to students' diverse learning needs through technology-based solutions, private tutoring, and education technology companies. With various pricing models and subscription plans, it offers flexible solutions for students and parents alike, making education accessible and affordable.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio