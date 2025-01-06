Introducing Isaac By Preevnttm - Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device At The CES Digital Health Exhibit

Inspired by its inventor Bud Wilcox's grandson, Isaac, who was diagnosed with Type 1 at age two, and supported by five years of research in collaboration with Indiana University under the direction of Dr. M. Agarwal, the wearable device leverages patented selective gas sensing MOx technology by Nanoz.

If you would like to learn more about this potentially life-changing device, please visit Booth #55926 at the Digital Health Exhibit at the Venetian during the International CES, January 7-10, 2025.

*Note: Isaac by PreEvnt is undergoing continued development and FDA review and is not for sale in the U.S. at this time.

For the latest updates on isaac, please visit PreEvnt, and follow us on social media.

PreEvnt is a subsidiary of SCOSCHE Industries. Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.

Media Contacts: