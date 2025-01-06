Enrolment Of New Women Voters In Tripura Higher Than Of Men: Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Jan 6 (IANS) Enrolment of new women voters in Tripura, at 2,166, has been more than that of new male voters, leading to an increase of the gender ratio to 993 in the final electoral rolls from 991 of the draft electoral rolls, officials said here on Monday.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, after the over two month long special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, the final photo electoral rolls of all the 60 Assembly constituencies of Tripura were published on Monday.

According to an election official, Tripura's gender ratio of 993 in the electoral rolls is much higher than the national average of 948.

The national gender ratio on the electoral rolls increased from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024, the official said. He said that the elector-population ratio of Tripura has also increased to 681 in the final electoral rolls as compared to 675 in the draft electoral rolls, published on October 29 last year.

Against the total number of voters in the draft electoral rolls of 28,64,475, the total number of electors in the final rolls increased to 28,91,082, out of which, 14,50,709 are male, 14,40,229 are female, and 74 are third gender.

The official said that the total number of fresh inclusion in the electoral rolls is recorded at 51,303 and 30,399 electors have been added to the final roll in the age group of 18-19, out of which 14,766 are male, 15,632 are female, and one is from third gender category.

In all, 12,430 deceased voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls. The net increase of voters over the draft electoral rolls is 26,607, out of which male voters increased by 12,218, female by 14,384 and third gender by 5.

The Election Commission, during the special summary revision, also undertook an extensive voter awareness campaign under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative to enrol the maximum number of eligible voters in the rolls.

The eligible voters from among the displaced Reang tribals (locally called Bru), who in different phases migrated from Mizoram to Tripura between 1997 and 2009 after ethnic troubles in the neighbouring state, are also included in the electoral rolls of Tripura.

After several years of tussles and agitations, a quadripartite agreement was signed on January 16, 2020, between the Centre, the Tripura, and Mizoram governments, and the Reang tribal leaders to resettle the 37,584 tribal immigrants, comprising 6,935 families, in 12 locations in four of Tripura's eight districts.