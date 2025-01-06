LITTLE CAESARS® DELIVERS PIZZA IN PARADISE AS THE ICONIC PIZZA BRAND ARRIVES AT PEARL HARBOR NAVAL BASE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars , the third-largest pizza chain in the world, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at Pearl Harbor in partnership with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). Located in one of the busiest Navy Exchange Malls globally, this restaurant brings the brand's signature Hot-N-Ready® menu, bold flavors, and affordable prices to military service members and their families, offering a convenient and high-quality dining option tailored to the needs of military communities.

"Non-traditional expansion has been a special focus for Little Caesars this year, especially military bases and towns we've identified being short in supply of QSRs that meet the preferences of today's consumers. This is also a special territory as Little Caesars has prioritized supporting the brave men and women who serve our country since the brand debuted 65 years ago," said Bryan Ketelhut, National Director of Non-Traditional and Development Services at Little Caesars. "As we gather to celebrate the grand opening at Pearl Harbor, we're honored to be a part of this tight-knit community."

In 2006, inspired by founder Mike Ilitch's own military service, Little Caesars established its veterans program. This initiative aims to support honorably discharged veterans as they transition into civilian life or pursue new career paths by offering incentives to help them start their own franchises. Today, the program boasts a network of over 260 veteran franchisees. Mike Ilitch, who served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps before co-founding Little Caesars, was stationed at Pearl Harbor from December 1950 to August 1951. His military experience at this iconic base laid a solid foundation for his future business success.

Leading the operations of the Little Caesars at the Navy Exchange Mall in Pearl Harbor is John Brown, a former NEXCOM employee. Brown has been in the pizza industry since 1987 and with Little Caesars starting in 2019.

"Little Caesars addition to the Navy Exchange Mall brings substantial value to our food court and to those who frequent here," said John Brown, Director of Operations at Little Caesars Pearl Harbor. "Having been on the island for so many years and working closely with NEXCOM, I'm confident Little Caesars will become a staple for many."

Little Caesars has accelerated non-traditional expansion to meet the demand for flexible options in competitive markets and the growing preference for convenient dining. Little Caesars is committed to bringing the brand to consumers across a variety of non-traditional locations, including military towns, college campuses, casinos, amusement parks, hospitals, zoos and airports. With Little Caesars famous handheld products, including its recent launch of Crazy PuffsTM, the brand is fully equipped to provide the types of delicious meals that military communities, travelers, students and fans crave at these high foot-traffic hubs.



Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to join its team across the U.S., including in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, New Orleans, and North and South Carolina. For more information, interested candidates can visit href="" rel="nofollow" littlecaesar .

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by

Mike and Marian Ilitch

as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 29 countries and territories.



Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened

California

crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.



A high-growth company with over 65 years in the

$150 billion worldwide

pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar.

Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars

and follow Little Caesars on TikTok , Instagram , and X .

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

About NEXCOM

The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy's quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today's military operational environment. As further sustainment to Navy Warfighters and military families, 100% of the command's earnings are directed to Navy quality of life programs, amounting to over $3.7 billion since 1946. NEXCOM's enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.

