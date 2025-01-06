ONEISALL TO DEBUT NEW SMART PET CARE PRODUCTS AT PEPCOM DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AT CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Oneisall's latest innovations are tailored for busy, tech-savvy pet owners who prioritize convenience without compromising on quality. Announced at CES are the 3.5L Cordless Smart Water Fountain , Comfy C1 Cordless Smart Grooming Vacuum , Cordless Multi-Functional Dog Clipper , and the 3L Smart Pet Feeder -all designed with cutting-edge features to address the unique needs of pets.

"At Oneisall, we believe pets are family, and our mission is to create smarter, more efficient solutions for pet owners," said Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of Oneisall. "These new products embody our commitment to combining innovative technology with user-friendly design, allowing owners to care for their pets effortlessly while providing a better quality of life for their furry friends."

Oneisall 3.5L Cordless Smart Water Fountain - MSRP: $54.99

A pet hydration solution like no other, this cordless water fountain provides ultimate flexibility and premium functionality.



Cordless design allows placement anywhere in your home.

304 stainless steel construction ensures durability and hygiene.

30dB whisper-quiet operation maintains a peaceful environment for pets and owners.

3.5L capacity keeps pets hydrated all day long. Five-layer filtration system delivers clean, fresh water with every sip.

Oneisall Comfy C1 Cordless Smart Grooming Vacuum - MSRP: $129.99

A 5-in-1 grooming tool that redefines at-home grooming, offering precision and cleanliness.



Cordless operation for a hassle-free grooming experience.

Equipped with 10,000Pa of powerful suction, effectively removing pet hair, dust, and debris from furniture and carpets.

Keeps your space clean by collecting fur during grooming sessions.

50 dB whisper-quiet operation helps keep pets calm and relaxed, reducing the likelihood of them becoming startled. Includes pet clipper, nail grinder, paw trimmer, pin brush, and long narrow nozzle for versatile grooming options.

Oneisall Cordless Multi-Functional Dog Clipper - MSRP: $49.99

Designed for professional-level grooming at home, this clipper provides precision and versatility.



Four grooming modes for a variety of needs.

Professional-grade blades ensure safety and accuracy.

Cordless design allows freedom of movement.

55dB whisper-quiet motor keeps pets calm. LED lighting enhances visibility for precise grooming.

Oneisall 3L Cordless Smart Pet Feeder (With Wi-Fi) - MSRP: $69.99

Revolutionizing pet feeding with smart, portable design and advanced technology.



Cordless design offers portability and convenience.

Smart feeding schedules automate meal distribution.

Long battery life with a battery display for peace of mind. Jam-free design ensures uninterrupted feeding.

PEPCOM Digital Experience Event Details



Event : PEPCOM Digital Experience

Date : January 6th, 2025

Time: 7-10:30PM Location : Caesar's Palace, Octavian Ballroom

Experience Oneisall's newest products firsthand at CES 2025. Join us at PEPCOM Digital Experience to discover how we're redefining pet care with advanced technology and thoughtful design. Oneisall products are available for purchase on

Amazon as well as

Oneisall .

ABOUT ONEISALL

Oneisall is a global innovator in smart pet care solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners through cutting-edge technology and practical design. From hydration and feeding to grooming and beyond, Oneisall empowers pet owners with tools that simplify care while improving pet health and happiness.

