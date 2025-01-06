Opportunities In The Global Suncare Sector - Global Suncare Market To Hit $14.7 Billion By 2028, With Natural Ingredient Demand On The Rise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Suncare Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of current suncare scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

The global suncare sector recorded value sales of $12 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach to $14.7 billion in 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

The Americas was the largest region accounting for a value share of 38.3%, closely followed by Asia-Pacific with a 34% share. Sun protection was by far the largest category, amassing a value share of 82.1%, followed by after-sun and self-tan categories with shares of 9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among all the categories, sun protection and self-tan are forecast to record the fastest value CAGR during 2023-28 (forecast period), at 4.1%, each. The US, China, and Brazil were the largest markets for suncare, globally.

With growing concerns around synthetic ingredients in suncare products among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for natural and reef friendly ingredients. Consumers are looking for safe ingredients such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. As a result, manufacturers are formulating suncare products using naturally sourced and safe ingredients. The suncare sector is highly regulated in terms of labeling, while manufacturers are expected to produce clean-label items with good-quality ingredient formulations. Consumers are increasingly opting for products that provide clear information. Therefore, brands are focusing on strengthening their communication on pack labels, to increase safety in product usage.

