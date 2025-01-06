'A Mini India': Navy Chief Visits NCC’S Republic Day Camp

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) represents a mini-India that would lead the country into Viksit Bharat, Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi said on Monday.

During his address at the NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 in Delhi Cantonment, he lauded the NCC cadets for their high standards of display and immaculate turnout.

The Navy chief highlighted the collaboration between the NCC and the Navy as a shining example of synergy and partnership. He mentioned that in the past year, more than 200 cadets underwent training at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala; 100 cadets underwent yachting training at Goa, Kochi and Vizag; nearly 250 cadets underwent sea training at Vizag and Mumbai; 20 cadets sailed the ship of 1 Training Squadron and visited 10 countries as part of Over Seas Deployment (OSD); and 150 cadets undertook Sea Sailing on board INSV Tarangini from Mumbai to Vizag.

He further encouraged the cadets to carry the ethos of NCC to each and every corner of the country with high spirit and enthusiasm.

The navy chief also applauded the NCC's community development programmes, like Swachhta Pakhwada, tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, cancer awareness programmes and initiatives like 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' which raise social awareness and contribute to nation-building.

Admiral Tripathi complimented the DG NCC, for demonstrating exemplary vision and leadership in raising the profile of NCC.

He also reiterated Swami Vivekananda's thought of 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached' to the cadets and stated that as a nation with one of the youngest populations in the world, NCC represents a mini-India that would lead the country into Viksit Bharat.

Admiral Tripathi exhorted that the motto of Unity and discipline, and the core values of patriotism, commitment and social service that the cadets imbibe in this camp, would help them develop into model citizens.

He gave a mantra to the cadets that to succeed and achieve the aim, one must have a blend of attitude and aptitude, self-belief, character and commitment and self-discipline.

He quoted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'It is because of the power of the youth like you that the whole world looks at India with hope and expectations'.

The Chief of the Naval Staff further stated that the Navy also organised the All India Nausainik Camp at INS Shivaji, Lonavala and the All India Yachting Regatta at INS Chilka under which cadets visited diverse countries on OSDs on naval ships to gain global exposure.

He praised the participation by NCC cadets in the Coastal Security Exercise 'Sea Vigil' in large numbers and assured NCC cadets of continued support from the Navy in conducting Naval Wing training activities.

As part of the event, the CNS visited the 'Hall of Fame' where he was briefed about the rich embodiment of NCC's history, shown all three dedicated sections of the Army, Navy and Air Force and briefed about the training and the achievements.

He also witnessed a cultural performance by cadets in the NCC Auditorium.