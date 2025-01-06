Drought And Farming: How Women In South Africa Are Using Indigenous Knowledge To Cope

Author: Inocent Moyo

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Africa's small-scale farmers make up nearly 80% of all farms in the sector. In South Africa, there are about 2 million small-scale farmers , predominantly Black and based in the eastern summer rainfall region of the country.

A small-scale produces food for their family on land that is generally smaller than five hectares. Small-scale farmers sell their excess produce but have limited access to resources, and big markets.

Africa's small-scale farming sector is hit hard when there's a drought because these farmers rely on rainwater. South Africa has been affected by major drought episodes over the years. However, 2015 stands out as the driest period on record since 1904, with drought affecting 2.7 million households , including small-scale farmers.

As droughts induced by climate change increase, South Africa's small-scale farmers need to adapt to the changed farming environment so that they can continue to produce food.

Our research investigated how small-scale farmers, particularly women, were using Indigenous knowledge systems to adapt to drought. Indigenous knowledge systems are collections of wisdom developed over many generations by people who live closely with nature. They include ways of organising and classifying the world, practical observations about the local environment, and methods for managing resources responsibly. The terms indigenous knowledge and indigenous knowledge systems are used interchangeably.

We studied small-scale farmers in the Umkhanyakude District Municipality of South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province. This is one of the most impoverished areas in the province, with an unemployment rate of 37.7% : 4.2 percentage points higher than the rest of the country .

Nearly all (95% ) of the 690,000 people in the district live rurally, relying on social security grants, remittances from family members working elsewhere and small-scale agriculture to survive.

The Umkhanyakude District Municipality is also managed collectively by 18 traditional authorities under the Ingonyama Trust Board , a contentious organisation that has been criticised for keeping male domination of the land alive and infringing on women's land rights .

One of the small-scale farms. Courtesy Jabulile Mzimela.

As geographers who research climate change adaptation and Indigenous knowledge systems, we asked 384 small-scale farmers (61% of them women) to tell us how they were adapting to drought.

We found that farming practices based on Indigenous knowledge had built this community's resilience to drought, especially when led by women. Water harvesting , soil regeneration and pest control were some of the practices.

However, these practices are often overlooked in mainstream climate adaptation policies and interventions, which are driven by mostly non-indigenous stakeholders, based on western technical and legal solutions. Indigenous knowledge was not valued by colonisers during colonial times, a practice that persists in the patriarchal and capitalist systems that currently operate in our world.

Our research found that integrating Indigenous knowledge systems into formal climate adaptation frameworks will help small-scale farmers adapt to global warming and extreme weather. This could lead to sustainable ways of creating long term food security and gender equity.

The devastating impact of drought

The women small-scale farmers we interviewed reflected on the droughts they had experienced over the past 39 years (between 1983 and 2022):

Droughts meant that it was a struggle to grow enough to feed their families and there was nothing to sell:

Even the hand-dug wells dried up, and some farmers had to stop farming altogether:

How farmers adapted

Various practices helped them survive:

Storing water. Courtesy Jabulile Mzimela

Finding different supplies of water : The farmers found ways to harvest rainwater. Collectively, they excavated hand dug communal wells and stored as much water as possible. They recycled the water they used at home and if they could afford it, drilled boreholes.

Conserving the moisture in the soil : This included hand ploughing, fallowing and tree planting. Women farmers used more organic waste on the soil – such as mulch and manure from cattle, chickens and goats, and crop residues. They also placed perforated plastic, used diapers and cardboard on the soil to retain soil moisture.

Planting different crops that can survive drought: Sweet potatoes, spinach, onions, taro, sugarcane and cotton were planted instead of water-intensive crops like cabbage, onion and tomatoes.

Homemade ways of getting rid of pests : The women farmers used wood ash, flour and homemade plant concoctions as well as the Tirucalia tirucalli tree (pencil cactus), which repels moles. They also manually removed caterpillars and applied water mixed with menstrual blood on vegetables to repel pests.

How women farmers carry the burden of climate change

Our research found that female-headed and low-income households paid the price for the changing climate. For example, small-scale farmers had to look for other work. But female-headed and low-income households had few options for other work and women couldn't leave home. They often had to do risky jobs like selling unlicensed alcohol, marijuana and fuel.

During the droughts, women farmers also had an increased workload from needing to carry water from wells in buckets to water the crops.

Male small-scale farmers were less restricted by domestic duties. They had more time and space to find other work during the drought, our research found. Women small-scale farmers have inadequate access to formal markets, financial services and formal employment.

Indigenous knowledge systems must be recognised

Indigenous knowledge draws on knowledge that has been built up over hundreds of years about actions that are useful in a specific local area. It is therefore very useful for communities who have to adapt to a changing climate. On the other hand, government climate adaptation plans , such as drought relief schemes, are often rolled out without understanding of the local knowledge or social identities in a specific area. This needs to change if small-scale farmers must cope with more intense and more frequent droughts.

The government, climate financiers and aid institutions must also move away from gender-neutral policies that maintain the status quo and impose additional burdens on women.

We call for the unsilencing, legitimisation and integration of Indigenous knowledge systems in both informal and formal adaptation programmes. This will empower small-scale farmers to preserve and transfer Indigenous knowledge and promote resilient agricultural practices. It will disrupt entrenched power dynamics and empower women farmers.