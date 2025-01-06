North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile On Day Blinken Arrived In Seoul
The DPRK has launched a ballistic missile, likely of
medium-range. This marks Pyongyang's first missile launch of 2025,
Azernews reports.
According to South Korean sources, the missile was launched from
the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan. The missile landed
outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, NHK reported.
Kyodo News, citing a government source, also confirmed that the
ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed outside Japan's
exclusive economic zone. The source further stated that, as of now,
there has been no reported damage to Japan as a result of this
launch.
Japan's Maritime Security Service reported the launch of the
suspected ballistic missile on Monday. Six minutes later, the
service updated the public, stating that the missile had already
fallen. They urged naval vessels to report any fragments they may
find without approaching them directly.
In a related development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
arrived in Seoul on January 6, amid heightened concerns over North
Korea's missile activities. His visit underscores the growing
diplomatic efforts to address regional security issues and North
Korea's missile provocations.
This launch comes at a time of increasing tension in the region,
with North Korea's missile tests contributing to instability in the
Asia-Pacific. The global community, especially the United States,
Japan, and South Korea, is closely monitoring Pyongyang's actions
as part of ongoing efforts to curb the threat posed by the DPRK's
missile and nuclear programs.
