North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile On Day Blinken Arrived In Seoul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK has launched a ballistic missile, likely of medium-range. This marks Pyongyang's first missile launch of 2025, Azernews reports.

According to South Korean sources, the missile was launched from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan. The missile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, NHK reported.

Kyodo News, citing a source, also confirmed that the ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The source further stated that, as of now, there has been no reported damage to Japan as a result of this launch.

Japan's Maritime Security Service reported the launch of the suspected ballistic missile on Monday. Six minutes later, the service updated the public, stating that the missile had already fallen. They urged naval vessels to report any fragments they may find without approaching them directly.

In a related development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul on January 6, amid heightened concerns over North Korea's missile activities. His visit underscores the growing diplomatic efforts to address regional security issues and North Korea's missile provocations.

This launch comes at a time of increasing tension in the region, with North Korea's missile tests contributing to instability in the Asia-Pacific. The global community, especially the United States, Japan, and South Korea, is closely monitoring Pyongyang's actions as part of ongoing efforts to curb the threat posed by the DPRK's missile and nuclear programs.