Frazy Introduces New Frazy Bot, The World's First Robotic Beverage Machine For Homes, At CES 2025

A

hot cafe latte with low-fat milk, espresso, light sugar and tiramisu latte art

A

caramel Frappuccino with whole milk, espresso, extra sugar, and whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and cinnamon powder sprinkle on top

A

spicy margarita mocktail with watermelon puree, fresh orange and lime juice, spicy salt on the rim and lime wedge on the side A

signature sunset espresso mocktail with pineapple puree, fresh orange juice, fresh espresso and whipped cream on top with pumpkin spice drizzle

"We're thrilled to debut Frazy Bot at CES 2025," said Balaji Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Frazy. "Visitors can experience firsthand how our technology reinvents home beverage crafting. By combining fresh, whole ingredients with precision robotics, we're delivering cafe and bar-quality drinks at a fraction of the cost. From perfectly salted rims to expertly layered drinks, Frazy Bot brings professional beverage crafting into your home with just a push of a button. We can't wait for people to taste the difference and see how easy it is."

A New Era of Home Beverage Customization

The next generation Frazy Bot is a stylish and compact countertop modular machine and home delivery service that creates beautifully crafted custom drinks from the freshest ingredients with just the push of a button. Simply snap Frazy Bot's coffee or cocktail module into the base unit, add the ingredients and let the machine do the rest - without any shaking, grinding or frothing.

Each of the coffee and cocktail modules are sold separately and feature Frazy Bot's AI-driven Ingredient Sensing Robotic Technology (InSeRT) and instantly knows when to drizzle caramel and whipped cream on top of a frothy rich Frappuccino or salt the rim of an ice-cold margarita making sure that each drink looks as good as it tastes.

In addition to the new model, Frazy is now offering a new service that will deliver the freshest ingredients to ensure next-level deliciousness with every sip. Frazy Bot users can visit and choose from dozens of unique flavors, whole fruits and toppings that Frazy will ship directly to their doors.

"What truly sets Frazy Bot apart is its ability to deliver the complete craft beverage experience at home. We're not just mixing drinks – we're recreating the artistry of a skilled bartender or barista, from using whole, fresh ingredients to achieving that perfect presentation with garnishes and finishing touches but at a fraction of the cost that you'd otherwise spend at a beverage shop. The future of beverages is robotics, and we are leading the charge of that industry disruption."

Frazy Bot Pre-Orders Now Available

During CES 2025 (January 7-10), Frazy Bot will offer its base unit and one snap-in drink module (coffee or cocktail) for purchase to customers at a special price of $5,999 or lease for $79 per month, representing a $1,000 discount from its original $6,999 retail price.

Customers interested in purchasing or leasing a second drink module will also receive an additional $1,000 savings of $999 from the original price of $1,999 or for lease at $59 per month.

To pre-order Frazy Bot or for more information, visit

.

About Frazy

Frazy, a cafe and bar-quality beverage startup founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur Balaji Krishnan, has led the charge in high-quality beverage customization. Frazy Bottles, concentrated, ready-to-drink specialty coffees, are highly personalized, allowing customers to select and order the kind of coffee and bubble tea they want to be shipped directly to them in packs of 6, 12, 18 or 24. Its newest beverage innovation, Frazy Bot, takes customization to a new level, and allows users to experiment with different flavors and sensory experiences from the comfort of their homes. Frazy is constantly redefining the at-home beverage market through innovative technology – always with the focus of ease and accessibility.



