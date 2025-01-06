Azerbaijan Composers' Union Presents Jubilee Medal

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has conducted a final event
dedicated to its 90th anniversary, Azernews
reports.
The event which took place at Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert Hall was
marked by the presentation of new sheet music publications and
organizational issues.
In her opening remarks, the chairman of the Azerbaijan
Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade said that
numerous events dedicated to the 90th anniversary were held in the
Union this year.
Mobile plenums in Ganja and Shusha, the 13th "Silk Road"
International Music Festival in Shaki, as well as a plenum of young
composers, anniversary concerts held abroad, and music festivals
where new works by Azerbaijani composers in various genres were
performed are among the grand events that were successfully held in
the previous year. All these events were met with interest by the
music community and were covered in various media.
Within the framework of the anniversary year, books and
brochures dedicated to the creativity of famous composers and
musicologists, as well as to the current problems of musicology,
were published.
At this event, as a continuation of such a series of
publications, a new project was presented, different in form and
content.
For the first time in the history of the Azerbaijan Composers'
Union, scores of new vocal-symphonic works by Azerbaijani composers
dedicated to Azerbaijan's Glorious Victory were published.
The main purpose of the new publications is to promote these
works not only in our country but also beyond its borders. These
patriotic music compositions were premiered at Heydar Aliyev Palace
during a gala concert dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day
(November 8).
A large-scale series entitled "Choral and Symphonic Works of
Azerbaijani Composers Dedicated to the Glorious Victory" was
published in an elegant design.
The series includes works by five composers: Frangiz Alizade
"Zəfər marşı", Jalal Abbasov "Şanlı Azərbaycan", Sardar Farajov
"Azad Şuşa", Mammad Jafarov "Nər oğlum", Rena Gadimova
"Azərbaycanım".
This is the first volume of the planned series. In total, the
musical text of 18 works will be covered. The artistic director of
the project is Frangiz Alizade.
Each composer participating in the project was presented with a
copy of the book.
In connection with the anniversary, a jubilee medal "Azerbaijan
Composers' Union-90" was established for senior members of the
Union.
People's Artist Tofig Bakikhanov, Honored Art Worker Zemfira
Gafarova, Academician Zemfira Safarova, Corresponding Member of
Azerbaijan National Academy of Science Rena Mammadova, Honored Art
Workers Imruz Afandiyeva and Hajar Babayeva were awarded the
jubilee medal.
Note that Azerbaijan Composers' Union has played an important
role in helping develop a strong national identity through
music.
The Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on
June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union.
The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR
countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab
Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov, and Niyazi. The current chairman of
the Union is People's Artist Frangiz Alizade.
In 2019, the Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th
anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous
concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani
Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theater, and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The
festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.
Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled
"Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and
prospects" was also held as part of the festival.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union serves as a space for both
well-known and new composers, giving them chances to share their
music, work together, and take part in different festivals both in
Azerbaijan and around the world.