Notification Of Northern Horizon Capital AS Change Of Address
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northern Horizon Capital AS, the fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund announces the change in its business address effective as of 6 of January 2025. The new address is Roseni 7, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia.
The respective change in the commercial register will be made shortly.
Other contact information will remain the same.
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end Real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm,
To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn , Faceboo , X and YouTube .
MENAFN06012025004107003653ID1109059058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.