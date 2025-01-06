Poultry Vaccine Market Projected To Surpass US$2,698.1 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 4.14%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global poultry vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,698.1 million by 2030.The global market for poultry production and consumption has been expanding in recent years and is expected to expand in upcoming years. Among the OECD countries, poultry meat consumption had been 21.6 kilograms/capita of retail weight in 2022, this is expected to grow to 22.6 kilograms/capita of retail weight by 2030. Moreover, according to the Eurostat, the European Union imports of eggs had grown from 51 (In 1000 tonnes egg equiv) in 2022 to 90 (In 1000 tonnes egg equiv) in 2023.The poultry sector's growth and development needed robust care and management including health management , as often chickens are prone to infectious diseases. The threat to the poultry sector has increased due to the onslaught of the pandemic.The recent outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) hinders the growth and distribution of the sector. The Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 subtype virus is evolving biologically and expanding. The response needed enhanced coordination and comprehensive strategies. In June 2024, the Commission's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) of the European Union as part of its mandate on preparedness signed a contract for the supply of up to 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccine doses of the up-to-date Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus. In this contract, the participating Member States would have access to medical countermeasures to prevent avian flu. Moreover, CSL Seqirus was selected by the European Commission (EC), to provide 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccine doses for fifteen EU and EEA Member States in June 2024.Moreover, in November 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim announced the launch of the latest Marek's disease vaccines in India. This new vaccine offers enhanced protection through an innovative controlled attenuation process. Marek's disease remained a significant challenge in poultry sector.Access sample report or view details:By disease type, the global poultry vaccine market is segmented into Avian Influenza, Marek's Disease, Bronchitis, and others. The recent rise in avian influenza among birds has been driven by highly pathogenic avian influenza. The vaccine-related to avian influenza is intended for potential transfers of avian influenza from birds or animals , such as poultry farm workers and veterinarians.By product, the global poultry vaccine market is segmented into inactivated vaccines, attenuated live vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others. The attenuated live vaccines are expected to be cost-effective and high in demand. Further, the recombinant type vaccines are expected to grow during the forecast period fuelled by research and development.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global poultry vaccine market is growing significantly. The Asia Pacific region is very densely populated and has a high demand for economic growth. This sector significantly contributes to nutritional security and supports livelihoods, particularly in rural areas of India and China. In India, it is estimated that there was an 85.18 Crore poultry population in 2023. Besides, this sector has grown steadily at a rate of 7-10% over the past decade and boosted trade and exports. There is a need for robust and efficient immunization coverage and outreach for the sector. As poultry sector in the region played a crucial role in food security.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global poultry vaccine market that have been covered are Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Animal Health), AniCon Labor GmbH, Hester Biosciences Limited, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Biovac S.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, and Salfarm Danmark A/S.The market analytics report segments the global poultry vaccine market as follows:.By Disease TypeoAvian InfluenzaoMarek's DiseasesoBronchitisoOthers.By ProductoInactivated VaccinesoAttenuated Live VaccinesoRecombinant VaccinesoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Zoetis Inc..Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.Ceva Santé Animale.Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Animal Health).AniCon Labor GmbH.Hester Biosciences Limited.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.Biovac S.A..Phibro Animal Health Corporation.Salfarm Danmark A/SExplore More Reports:.Global Pet Vaccine Market:.Veterinary Vaccines Market:.Global Influenza Vaccine Market:

