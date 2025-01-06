No Need For Dhananjay Munde To Resign Over Beed Killing Issue: Chhagan Bhujbal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Amid a demand for NCP Dhananjay Munde's resignation until the ongoing investigation into the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district, the party's veteran leader and former minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday came to his defence, saying there was no need for him to step down right now.

“Munde's resignation is being sought. I want to tell you that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clearly said that the will conduct a thorough investigation and take action against everyone found guilty.

“Why are they demanding Munde's resignation before that? Has anything come out of the investigation? If you have anything, give it to the police. Until something comes out of the investigation, it is wrong to demand his resignation. I don't think this is right,” Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters.

Bhujbal recalled how he resigned after the multi-crore stamp scam involving Abdul Telgi in 2003.

“I have been through such a case. In 2003, during my stint as the state Home Minister, Telgi was arrested and a case was filed against him. My resignation was taken as at that time, I was the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister. But after seeing the situation, I went to the Supreme Court. Through the Supreme Court, this case went to the CBI.

“At that time, there was a BJP government at the Centre. The CBI investigated and ruled that I was not guilty as my name was not there in the charge sheet. However, I lost my post and my image was tarnished. I was hurt. But after that Sharad Pawar made me minister again,” he said.

He added,“I have suffered a lot. It is not right to resign without a reason, without proof.”

To a question that amid the demand for Munde's resignation, there was talk that he would be included in the Cabinet, Bhujbal said,“I will never dream of making someone resign so that I become a minister. I will also not think of becoming a minister after making someone a sacrificial lamb.”

Bhujbal made his statement hours after the all-party delegation met Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan seeking Munde's resignation.

Former Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar opposed Bhujbal's stand, saying that Munde should resign from the Cabinet.

In a related development, Munde met NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and briefed him about the food and civil supplies department which he holds.

“The issue of Santosh Deshmukh's killing and the demand for my resignation did not come up during my meeting with party president and Dy CM Ajit Pawar,” he said.

“I have been demanding that stern action should be taken against those involved in the killing of Santosh Deshmukh,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal admitted that he met Fadnavis and NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar last week.

“It is true. I had met Chief Minister Fadnavis. January 3 was the birthday of Savitribai Phule and on that occasion, there was a big programme in his native village Naigaon. The Chief Minister and seven-eight ministers were there. Some development work needs to be done. He immediately ordered the Collector and everyone to acquire land.

“On the same evening, a full-scale statue of Mahatma Phule was unveiled in Chakan. NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar was there. I was also invited. I met him. I want to make it clear during my meetings with the chief minister or with NCP(SP) chief, politics was not discussed. We only discussed the work of social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule,” he added.

Furthermore, Bhujbal on Monday clarified that he did not meet state president Sunil Tatkare or the national working president Praful Patel after he was denied a ministerial berth in Fadnavis' council of ministers.

“No meeting took place. I don't want to say anything on this issue anymore. All my feelings are dead now,” he claimed.