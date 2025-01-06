Symplr Appoints Industry Executive Susan Grant As Chief Clinical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bringing decades of clinical leadership to advance symplr's healthcare operations solutions and support patient-centered care

a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, today announced the appointment of Susan Grant, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN , as Chief Clinical Officer. With more than 30 years of clinical leadership and healthcare innovation experience, Grant will spearhead initiatives to streamline administrative tasks, prioritize clinicians' needs, and enhance patient outcomes while driving growth for symplr.

Grant most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Wellstar Health System and has held leadership roles at healthcare organizations including Beaumont Health, Emory Healthcare, University of Washington Medical Center, and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

"Susan is a healthcare legend who shares our belief in the transformative impact that technology can have on the entire healthcare ecosystem," said Schaknowski. "Her expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to advance symplr's platform to better serve clinicians and patients."

Grant's appointment underscores symplr's commitment to addressing some of the industry's most pressing challenges, including workforce shortages and clinician burnout. A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing who also serves on the American Academy of Nursing Board of Directors, Grant is recognized for integrating clinical best practices with technology to drive meaningful change. She also serves on the Board of Directors for The DAISY Foundation TM, an organization sponsored by symplr that honors nursing excellence through programs like Moments that Matter . In 2023, her team at Wellstar North Fulton in Georgia was recognized for clinical excellence in the program.

At symplr, Grant will focus on amplifying clinicians' needs in product development, expanding workforce management capabilities, and advancing clinical governance strategies. "Finding time for caregivers to focus on patient relationships is at the heart of what symplr stands for, and this can make a profound difference to families, patients, and caregivers," said Grant. "I'm honored to join this incredible team and look forward to driving innovative solutions that support care teams, help deliver the best possible outcomes to patients, and contribute to the continued growth of symplr."

symplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 400+ U.S. health plans and 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at .

