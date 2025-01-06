Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund Changes Name To Ninepoint Crypto And AI Leaders ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States]

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP is pleased to announce that effective as of January 6, 2025, Ninepoint Web3 Innovators Fund will be known as Ninepoint and AI Leaders (the“Fund”). Following the name change, the Fund's objectives and strategies will remain the same and the ETF Units of the Fund will continue to be listed on the Toronto under the symbols“TKN” (Canadian dollars) and“TKN.U" (U.S. dollars).

“Since May 2023, the Fund's strategy has been deeply focused on the crypto and AI sectors. We believe the incoming U.S. administration will further enhance the investment opportunities in these areas. We are excited to continue managing the Fund's strategy under its new name,” said Alex Tapscott, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners LP.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or inquiries regarding the Fund, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ... .