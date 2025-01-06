NV5 Authorizes $20 Million Share Repurchase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it intends to repurchase up to $20 million of NV5's common stock during the next open trading period. The repurchase is in accordance with the $100 million stock repurchase program that was previously approved by the NV5 Board of Directors.

“This share repurchase program reflects NV5's strong position and our anticipation of accelerated organic growth and profitability of NV5's operations,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5.“The current valuation of NV5's stock creates a unique opportunity for NV5 to utilize its excess cash flows to repurchase shares. We also have a strong mergers and acquisitions pipeline, and we expect M&A, along with strong organic growth, to continue contributing to NV5's growth.”

NV5's next open trading period will take place following the announcement of NV5's 2024 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The number of shares repurchased will depend on a number of factors including share price.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at . Also visit the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Vimeo .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the“Risk Factors” set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

