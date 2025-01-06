Live Theatrical Event“Serial Killers With Dr. Scott Bonn” Is Coming To A City Near You In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Scott Bonn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned criminologist, producer, and best-selling author, Dr. Scott Bonn penetrates the terrifying minds of serial killers in his exciting one-man event,“Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn,” that tours the United States throughout 2025. More than 30 cities/shows are already scheduled and additional ones will be added. Dr. Bonn's captivating show explores the diabolical minds, motives and desires of the world's most ruthless killers, and the public's fascination with them.

With a background as a criminologist, university professor, and media executive, and having profiled, corresponded with, and interviewed some of the most infamous killers of all time, Dr. Bonn is on a mission to inform, shock, thrill, and captivate. His live show offers a unique opportunity to delve into the psyche of serial killers and understand the magnetic attraction they hold for true crime fans. Dr. Bonn recognizes the disturbing nature of his material and truly respects those affected by serial murder but also promises a lively, exciting and highly entertaining evening for true crime fans.

“Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn” provides a 90-minute immersive experience, where Dr. Bonn shares shocking tales from his encounters with serial killers and delves into the psychological cravings and physical horrors committed by these notorious criminals. The show also features a dynamic Q&A session, allowing the audience to ask burning questions about serial killers and true crime.

“Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn”--A Live Theatrical Event– is not to be missed! A complete listing of all 2025 cities/dates, and links to purchase tickets are available at Dr. Bonn's website

Dr. Scott Bonn invites you to join him for an unforgettable evening, where the dark secrets of serial killers and their powerful allure to true crime fans come to life. He also invites news media inquiries and is able to provide commentary on a wide variety of crime-related topics.

About Dr. Scott Bonn:

Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, best-selling author, commentator, and producer known for his expertise in the pathological workings of the criminal mind. With a career including the profiling and interactions with infamous serial killers, as well as a background in media and advertising, Dr. Bonn brings a truly unique perspective to the discussion of true crime and notorious killers.

