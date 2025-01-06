Getting Real: Adam Devine And Myfitnesspal Talk Nutrition Tracking For Real Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adam serves up his top nutrition tips and favorite recipes, as well as offering fans words of encouragement to make 2025 their healthiest year yet

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, is tapping comedian and actor, Adam Devine, to share his personal journey using MyFitnessPal, while encouraging others to adopt a "progress over perfection" mindset in 2025. Everyone's health journey looks different and this new mindset helps MyFitnessPal members shift from an "all-or-nothing" outlook and supports them in taking steps toward their goals, while embracing life's slip-ups and setbacks

Adam Devine

"As a new dad my health is an even bigger priority these days and that's why I'm excited to team up with MyFitnessPal. It's an easy-to-use nutrition tracking app that lets me know exactly where I stand so I can make the best decisions about what I'm eating. And thankfully you don't have to be perfect to get results," explains Devine. "Nutrition tracking should fit into the realities of everyday life. It isn't just about one meal or one day - it's about finding balance over time. It took me long enough to figure this out but I'm here now and that's all that matters!"



As part of the partnership, Devine is sharing his top nutrition tips and favorite recipes, available on MyFitnessPal. These include:



Rotisserie Chicken is the MVP.

A staple in Devine's kitchen, he also uses it as an ingredient in several easy-to-prepare meals like a high-protein chicken salad or a chicken and sweet potato farro bowl .

Don't Miss Out on Cookies - or Steak.

Your favorite foods aren't off limits, it's just about balance. Have fun, enjoy yourself and if that means eating those holiday goodies (Devine's favorite), just reset and move on. Go-to Snacks are a Must.

As a busy dad and actor, Devine knows that having convenient snacks at-the-ready is key to staying on track. His favorites are cherry tomatoes, apples and protein bars.

"We're excited to partner with Adam because he understands that you don't have to be perfect to attain results. Life can get in the way of your health goals and that causes a lot of people to give up, but our research shows that users who logged their food for at least four days during the first week of using the app were 7x more likely to show progress towards their weight loss goals," explains Mike Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of MyFitnessPal. "That's the power of paying attention to what you're eating, knowing where you stand, and making adjustments along the way."

Whether embarking on a new health journey or recommitting to a goal, MyFitnessPal is the first step toward making more informed nutrition choices. Through tracking meals and reviewing data and trends, MyFitnessPal members gain insight into how different foods impact their goals, helping them know when they need to make adjustments. With access to a robust library of recipes, meal plans and more, members are also invited to join an active and supportive online community of MyFitnessPal members

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit



or download the app for free via the App Store

or Google Play

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the

App Store and

Google Play store. To learn more, visit

or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

SOURCE MyFitnessPal

