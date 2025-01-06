WAIFUU.AI Announces Game-Changing AI Agent Feature With Tailored Personalization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAIFUU.AI is a project launched by アイ blending artificial intelligence with human imagination to create a unique memecoin project.

Singapore , Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAIFUU.AI is excited to announce its ambitious AI-driven memecoin project. Combining artificial intelligence with human imagination, WAIFUU.AI aims to redefine user experiences.





The project transforms how users interact with digital assets and AI agents. With its flagship AI agent, Chloe, WAIFUU.AI promises innovation. The platform combines technology, creativity, and functionality in a unique way.

Introducing WAIFUU.AI and Chloe

At the heart of WAIFUU.AI lies Chloe, a personal AI agent designed to connect, learn, and adapt to users' unique styles, interests, and emotions. Chloe isn't just a digital assistant; she's a confidant, guide, and companion. With Chloe by their side, users can explore new possibilities. In fact, Chloe's advanced capabilities include:



Market Analysis : Chloe can analyze data, predict trends, and uncover hidden gems in social media posts and articles.

Content Generation : From transforming a few keywords into comprehensive content to creating music from sound effects, Chloe's potential is limitless. Sniper Bot Functionality : Chloe can identify undervalued opportunities in the market, giving users a competitive edge



The Project's Tokenomics

WAIFUU.AI has launched the $WAIFUU token presale, giving early adopters the chance to join the revolution. Token distribution is designed to foster growth and community engagement:



40% for presale

32% for staking rewards

10% for airdrops

10% allocated to the team 8% reserved for liquidity

Every referral adds to the excitement, with users earning 10% from friends' purchases through their unique referral codes. Furthermore, the project features a deflationary token burning mechanism. Specifically, every time one of the presale tiers is completed, WAIFUU.AI will burn 0.3% of its token supply. The intent of this strategy is to increase the theoretical token value on the market.

Roadmap: A Story-Driven Vision



Chapter 0 : Building the community, launching the token, and kicking off the presale. The presale, which is ongoing, features 10 different phases.

Chapter 1 : Introducing staking, completing KYC and audits, and exploring untold connection to Doge. Chapter 2 : Launching Chloe's AI agent features and unveiling Pepe's mysterious role in the adventure.

roadmap is structured as an engaging narrative, allowing the community to experience the project's growth as a ten-chapter story. Key milestones include:

It is also worth mentioning that the team estimates it will officially launch the token in Q2 2025. The journey continues with Chapter 3 and beyond, setting the stage for rise in the crypto space.

About WAIFUU.AI

WAIFUU.AI is a project launched by アイ blending artificial intelligence with human imagination to create a unique memecoin project. With Chloe, the AI agent, at its core, WAIFUU.AI offers users an innovative way to interact with AI, generate content, and uncover opportunities. Designed with community engagement at its heart, Waifuu.AI is building a vibrant ecosystem powered by its $WAIFUU token.

The ongoing presale shares the 10-chapter story of a blend of AI and human imagination. After chapter 10, the presale will end, and the major CEX listing operations will kick off.

Anyone curious about WAIFUU.AI will find more information on the project's official website . The social media pages below-X and Telegram-are another good way to follow

X (Twitter) | Telegram



