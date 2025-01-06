AERIAL MACHINE & TOOL CORP ANNOUNCES ELAYNA ROBERTS JOINS AS DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As Aerial's Director of Human Resources, Roberts will report to Thomas Weidley, Aerial's CEO, and be accountable for developing, managing, and executing the company's talent management and human resources strategies. She will also be responsible for daily oversight of people operations, including professional development, compensation and benefits, compliance, and integration activities.



Elayna Roberts

is a highly accomplished HR professional with significant experience in talent acquisition and training, specializing in leadership advancement, employee evolution, and organizational development. Roberts began her career as Assistant Program Director at Springfield College AmeriCorps after having earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology/HR, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Psychology/School Counseling from the college. Most recently, she led all strategic human capital efforts at Capewell Aerial Systems.

"Steeped in a long-standing culture of hard work, humility, and can-do spirit, Aerial is a tremendously resilient company poised for accelerated production and performance supporting our Nation's heroes. I am both honored and excited to be a part of this new era of organic growth and expansion going forward," said Elayna.

"Our mission at Aerial is anchored firmly around our tremendous team of patriots who take great pride in knowing their work saves lives. Elayna's focus will center on our team, specifically our culture, personal development, retention, and creating a positive work environment to maximize each employee's potential," Weidley said. "With a proven track record of taking care of people, I expect Elayna's impact on our advancing organization to be significant."

About Aerial Machine & Tool

Founded in 1926, Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability products and services for the defense community. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation supplies the Department of Defense and first responder communities around the country with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase success. Aerial Machine & Tool maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

