Cre8tive Technology And Design Acquires Epicenter ERP, Enhancing Capabilities And Market Presence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The adds 40 professional resources and an expanded scope of services to Cre8tive

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8tive and Design , the leading provider of solutions, has finalized the acquisition of EpiCenter ERP. The acquisition enhances the company's operational capabilities with widened service offerings and expertise, and a larger team of professional resources.

The integration of these two well-established manufacturing technology providers accelerates the growth of Cre8tive's service and solution offerings, fostering greater innovation for its customers. This strategic move brings 40 additional industry experts and business professionals to the Cre8tive team, further strengthening its network of trusted advisors. These expanded resources enable Cre8tive to deliver an elevated level of service, enhance operational efficiency for clients, and address evolving market demands.

"Cre8tive has long recognized the potential of this partnership, and now is the perfect time to bring our teams and strengths together in this dynamic, high-growth market to drive innovation, unlock new opportunities, and deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Bob Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer at Cre8tive Technology and Design.“Uniting the expertise and capabilities of both organizations allows us to harness our mutually reinforcing capabilities in sales and service to enhance our market reach and impact."

The synergy between Cre8tive's customer-focused approach to manufacturing technology and EpiCenter's comprehensive services and resources positions the company to extend its presence in rapidly growing global markets. EpiCenter's leadership team will retain their roles with Cre8tive, ensuring business continuity and stability. The integrated team will focus on new growth opportunities and servicing its growing customer base with world-class manufacturing technology solutions.

“Joining forces with Cre8tive marks a transformative step in our journey, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to more customers while aligning with a well-established brand whose culture and expertise balance our own,” said Jeff O'Brian, Chief Services Officer at EpiCenter.“This partnership ideally positions us to meet the emerging demands of a rapidly evolving market and is an exciting step toward significant growth.”

###

About Cre8tive Technology and Design

Cre8tive Technology and Design is a leading provider of business-critical ERP technology solutions for manufacturing and distribution companies. Specializing in Epicor ERP implementation and customization, Cre8tive provides personalized solutions to help businesses in aerospace, defense, and other highly regulated industries to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Cre8tive supports customers across the globe with more than 150 business professionals and industry experts. For more information, visit ctnd.com

CONTACT: Kimberly Deese ...