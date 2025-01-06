Eyam Health Announces Corporate Name Change To Reflect Expanded Mission And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is rebranding to Eyam Health, effective January 2025. This change underscores the company's broader mission to address global challenges through innovative solutions and advanced technologies.Founded in 2020, Eyam has developed groundbreaking technologies, including its Gemini and Jennerator platforms, which enable precise delivery of vaccines and therapeutics. These platforms have set new benchmarks in treating infectious diseases, chronic illnesses, cancer, and veterinary health. Eyam's advancements are helping shape the future of healthcare, with innovative solutions for both human and animal health.“We are now at a pivotal moment in Eyam's journey,” stated Ryan M. Thomas, CEO of Eyam Health.“With expanded partnerships and significant progress in our internal programs, we are better positioned than ever to deliver transformative health solutions. . This rebrand reflects our dedication to solving global health challenges and revolutionizing the healthcare landscape.”Technological Advancements with Global ReachEyam's Gemini Platform along with its AI-powered Jennerator platform, are key drivers of the company's success. These platforms accelerate the design and delivery of vaccines and therapeutics while addressing critical health challenges. Notably, Eyam's innovative cold-storage free delivery system ensures accessibility and cost-effectiveness, paving the way for global deployment of life-saving treatments.Eyam is also deepening its commitment to animal health through strategic partnerships and promising ongoing studies that showcase the versatility of its platforms.A Name that Honors a Legacy of ResilienceThe new name, Eyam Health, pays tribute to the historic village of Eyam in Derbyshire, England.During the plague outbreak of 1665, the villagers' courageous decision to self-quarantine prevented the disease from spreading further. Their heroism symbolizes the resilience and commitment to the greater good that inspires Eyam Health's mission today.“Much like the brave villagers of Eyam, we are motivated to develop solutions that prevent the spread of disease and make a lasting impact on global health,” added Thomas.About Eyam HealthEyam Health is at the forefront of developing and commercializing advanced vaccine and therapeutic enabling technologies. With a focus on four critical areas-infectious disease, oncology, chronic disease, and animal health-Eyam seeks to revolutionize health solutions across the globe. Founded in 2020, Eyam's innovative platforms, including the Gemini and Jennerator technologies, continue to shape the future of medicine. The company is committed to carrying forward the legacy of Eyam's historic namesake by developing transformative solutions that address the world's most pressing health challenges.For media inquiries, please contact:

Samad Raza

Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics

+1 778-381-1075

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.