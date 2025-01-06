Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Meets PM Modi, Ahead Of Scheduled UCC Roll-Out

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Uttarakhand chief Pushkar Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's official residence on Monday and presented him with a famous handmade shawl of Chamoli region.

Dhami's meeting with PM Modi comes in backdrop of state government's last-minute preparations for the roll-out of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), this month.

CM Dhami has categorically stated, a couple of times, that 'Devbhoomi' will roll-out the UCC in the new year. Sources claim that the Chief Minister is keen on bringing the new law by Makar Sakranti on January 14 or Republic Day.

Dhami's meeting with PM Modi gives further credence to reports of UCC launch this month and the Chief Minister is understood to have sought the blessings of Prime Minister before the final roll-out.

CM Dhami also took to X to share information about this and said he 'received guidance' from PM Modi on various subjects.

“I met the great visionary who plays the role of a yagnik in the great yagya of nation's progress, who has made all the countrymen proud on the global stage. Received guidance on various subjects. On this occasion, I also presented him famous handmade shawl of Malari (Chamoli) region and a replica of Narayan Ashram in Pithoragarh,” he wrote.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government has been undertaking many measures for the smooth roll-out of UCC. State government officials have been asked to undertake training till January 20 while assistance centres and specialised moblie applications have been developed to train them for implementation of UCC procedures.

Uttarakhand Home Secretary held a meeting recently to review the preparations and the same was attended by District Magistrates, Additional District Magistrates, Chief Development Officers, and Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

The BJP-ruled hill state is set to become the first state to implement the UCC, which mandates a uniform law for various matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and will be applicable to all the residents irrespective of their religion, caste and community.