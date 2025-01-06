Bupa Hong Kong Partners With Mannings To Launch Bupa X Mannings Pharmacare Programme Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2025 - Bupa Hong Kong, the leading insurance specialist, is proud to announce the launch of the Bupa x Mannings PharmaCare Programme ("PharmaCare Programme") in partnership with Mannings, Hong Kong's largest health and beauty chain. This initiative makes Bupa the first insurer in Hong Kong to offer members cashless consultations for minor ailments (please refer to the below) at over 60 Mannings pharmacy locations across the city.





From left: Carlos Fernando Chang, Operations & Customer Excellence Director, Bupa Hong Kong, Alex Liu, Managing Director, Mannings Hong Kong, Macau & China

The PharmaCare Programme provides Bupa members with a convenient alternative to clinic visits for general health concerns. Members can receive on-the-spot consultations from registered pharmacists at designated Mannings pharmacies by simply presenting their Bupa medical card and ID card. Pharmacists can give advice for managing minor ailments and dispense appropriate medications if needed. A pharmacists' note can be provided upon request. All dispensed medications are covered under cashless services for eligible members, offering a quick and efficient solution for minor health needs.



"We are thrilled to partner with Mannings to offer our members accessible care and peace-of-mind through the PharmaCare Programme," said Yuman Chan, General Manager of the Bupa Insurance Business in Hong Kong . "As the first insurance provider in Hong Kong to offer cashless pharmacy consultations, Bupa is dedicated to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences through innovative solutions while prioritising our customers' needs. This initiative will empower over 150,000 Bupa members to manage their health by leveraging their insurance coverage, further reinforcing our commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world."



Alex Liu, Managing Director, Mannings Hong Kong, Macau & China noted, "As a community pharmacy, Mannings introduced the first-of-its-kind PharmaCare Programme to address the emerging healthcare needs in 2023 aim to support our business partners and their members by providing convenient and efficient community healthcare services through our network of over 60 Mannings stores, all staffed by registered pharmacists and without the need for appointments. It is designed to ensure members to receive timely treatment and more recovery time.



We are excited to collaborate with Bupa on the PharmaCare Programme which is a pioneer initiative in Hong Kong and hope to raise the awareness about employee wellbeing. Together with the public, we aim to safeguard people's health and create a win-win outcome."



When covered by Bupa's insurance policy, members can enjoy seamless access to consultations and medications. The PharmaCare Programme is designed to enhance healthcare accessibility for Bupa members, allowing them to promptly and effectively address common health concerns including:







Cold and flu

Allergies

Pain and aches

Gastrointestinal conditions Minor skin conditions (Including Athlete's foot, Eczema, minor burns, and skin allergies)

For more information about the Bupa x Mannings PharmaCare Programme or to locate a designated pharmacy near you, please visit myBupa customer service portal.