Gyan Babu And Senait Kefelegn Win The Freshworks Chennai Men's And Women's Full Marathon 2025 Powered By Chennai Runners

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Gyan Babu from Kunda Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh won the Men's full marathon and

Senait Kefelegn from Ethiopia

won the women's full marathon at the 13th

edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon powered by Chennai Runners, event here today.

The 2025 Marathon saw over 25,000 enthusiastic runners participating across categories. This sea of runners was cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd that had gathered at various points along the route of the marathon early this morning from 3.30 am onwards.





Winners at the Freshworks Chennai Marathon powered by Chennai Runners, 2025, with Dr. Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, and Mr. V P Senthil Kumar





The Men's full marathon was a close affair with just 11 minutes being the difference in timing among the first 5 finishers. It was a tough race and Gyan Bau had to dig in deep to keep off challenge from the previous edition winner, Abhishek Soni, to clinch the top spot and come in first. Abhishek came in the second spot a couple of minutes later. Vinoth Kumar who finished third last year, just missed out, coming in at fourth position.





The Women's full marathon also saw some spirited running battles with Senait securing top spot. Last year's third place finisher, Bijoya Barman held on, finishing in the same spot in this marathon.





Gyan Babu , winner of the Men's Full marathon said,“I love running marathons. This is the 2nd marathon I am running. I am very happy to come to Chennai and I will come back next year. I trained hard for this marathon by practicing a lot in Ooty. My dream is to represent India in marathons at the Asian Games I am very happy with the Chennai marathon. The city is very nice, and the facilities are good, and we had a very good guide every step of the way. The volunteers were very nice and helped me. There were enough of water points and the weather was also very nice. I was motivated to run well and winning here is a dream for me.”





Senait Kefelegn, winner of the Women's Full marathon said,“I participated in the 22nd December midnight run in Bengaluru and came here directly to run. This is my first time in India. I am very happy with India and especially Chennai. I faced no problems and running was fun here. The facilities and the support that the organizers have provided is truly outstanding and for sure I will return next year.”





The full marathon and twenty miler both started from Napier bridge today morning at 4 am and was flagged off by

Mr. Harishankar , co-founder Chennai Runners. Ms. Vaishali Rameshbabu, Chess Grandmaster flagged off the 10 km run.







Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025, powered by Chennai Runners , the largest running event in Tamil Nadu and the second-largest marathon in India, comprised of four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run. There were additional categories for the veterans.





A total of

Rs. 20,00,000/- (Twenty Lakhs Only)

was distributed as prize money this year to the winners in various categories. The 13th

edition of the marathon comprised professionals, passionate runners, teams from various corporates across Chennai, several important dignitaries from the corporate world and citizens participating for the first time ever.







This year the Freshworks Chennai Marathon saw participation of over 20% women runners. The marathon also had wheelchair runners.





This marathon was recognized by

Abbott World Marathon Majors , one of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world, as a qualifier event. The Marathon was certified by AIMS (The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), a worldwide association of the organizers of long-distance road running races.







This year, the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025 continued the tradition of supporting vital causes that make a real impact in our society. For the 2025 edition the Marathon's charity initiatives focused on five critical areas including: Health, Sports, Education, Environment and Arts.





For this marathon, Chennai Runners identified and partnered with

Bhumi,

an organization that works to provide

quality education to underprivileged children,

Environmentalist Foundation of India (E.F.I),

focuses on scientific revival of freshwater bodies and setting up of afforestation sites across India,

Hope Ladder Sports Foundation, dedicated to developing athletes from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,

NalandaWay Foundation, an organization

empowering disadvantaged children and adolescents through art and play and

The

Tamil Nadu Type 1 Diabetes Foundation

for the above mentioned charity initiatives.





Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2025

powered by Chennai Runners was sponsored by Freshworks as Principal Sponsor,

Sundaram Finance Group

as Silver Partner,

Chennai Metro Rail Corporation

will be the Metro Partner, and

Unived

- the Marathon Fueling partner.





Results



Winners



Full Marathon – Men's



1. Gyan Babu - 02:25:38

2. Abhishek Soni - 02:27:41

3. Mikiyas Yemantra - 02:36:08





Full Marathon – Ladies



1. Senait Kefelegn-

03:09:03

2. Seema-

03:17:18

3. Bijoya Barman

-

03:32:36





Half Marathon – Men

1. Sharukh Khan - 01:10:35

2. Jaga Bolt - 01:13:13

3. Shambel Mamo - 01:13:18





Half Marathon – Ladies

1. Eyerusalem Tase - 01:19:53

2. Komal Jagadale - 01:20:24

3. Kaviya Kavi - 01:30:47





32Km (20 miler) – Men's

1. Prathamesh Paramkar - 01:50:52

2. Nanjundappa M - 01:51:02

3. Sachin Poojary - 01:51:22





32Km (20 miler) – Ladies

1. Kiruthika S - 02:31:47

2. Nishu Priya - 02:54:18

3. Geetanjali Gubbewad - 02:55:11





10Kms – Male

1. Bijanta Khariya - 00:33:59

2. Mohan Kumar V - 00:34:20

3. Siva Sanjay - 00:35:04





10Kms – Ladies

1. Priyanka C Chandrashekar - 00:39:27

2. Pragati Thakur - 00:45:37

3. Jayashree Pitinai - 00:53:48





About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. , (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers.



© 2022 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved.





About Chennai Runners

The

Chennai

Runners group is a not-for-profit society founded in 2006, with the goal of bringing healthy running to the masses.

The club has grown steadily over the years – currently with 18 chapters spread across the length and breadth of the city.

Chennai

Runners organize training runs and other fitness routines on a regular schedule and spearhead various initiatives particularly aimed at beginners. Since its inception, the club has focused attention on bringing international quality running events to the city, provided the impetus for the formation of several other running clubs, and has been instrumental in making

Chennai

the

marathon

capital of India. For more information, please visit

. in .

