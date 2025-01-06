Zoomlion Accelerates Global Expansion With Localized Innovations In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Zoomlion Heavy Science & Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157) successfully hosted a key account networking and launch event on December 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, unveiling 24 localized innovative products and several intelligent solutions. The event showcased Zoomlion's commitment to advancing its globalization strategy and strengthening partnerships in the Saudi market.

The event featured the launch of 24 products across seven major construction equipment categories, including mobile cranes, tower cranes, concrete, earthmoving, aerial work platforms, industrial vehicles and more. Alongside these innovations, the company introduced three intelligent solutions tailored for mining, nuclear plants, and infrastructure projects, as well as five core intelligent systems.

At the event, Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion, engaged with clients on product quality, service efficiency, and spare parts support. He also visited local construction project sites, connecting closely with local clients. His visit reinforced the company's dedication to deepening collaboration and meeting the evolving needs of the Saudi market.

Zoomlion has designed its products with precise adaptability according to the environment and working conditions to meet local needs. The fully tested and verified products also take the Saudi drivers' control routine habits into consideration to elevate the operating experience.

Clients expressed their confidence in Zoomlion's capabilities, with Shawaf, Vice President of SHAWAF Company, highlighting their decade-long partnership as a testament to the mutual trust and success shared by both parties. He stated that the event was a great opportunity to connect with more industry peers and he hopes SHAWAF and Zoomlion can further strengthen their cooperation and achieve win-win success.

Zoomlion has been a key player in the Saudi market since entering the region in 2006. In 2021, the company established a local subsidiary and developed a comprehensive service network comprising 16 branches under its "1+11+4" structure. This framework enables full-coverage services, timely technical support, and efficient spare parts supply, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the region. Over the years, Zoomlion's strategic presence has contributed to its sustained growth and strengthened its relationships with clients.

The Saudi market serves as a pivotal region for Zoomlion's global strategy and a critical platform for advancing localized technology and achieving mutual growth. Through continued innovation in products and services, Zoomlion aims to deliver superior experiences to customers in Saudi Arabia and neighboring regions, reinforcing its competitive edge.

