Over 21,000 Tonnes Of Modified Wheat Seeds Produced In North

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): More than 21,000 tonnes of modified wheat seeds, produced this year in northeastern Afghanistan, would be distributed to a million farmers across the country, an official said on Monday.

Ahmad Shah Azman, an official of the Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Department, said the modified wheat seeds were produced in Kunduz, Takhar, Baghlan and Badakhshan provinces.

Azaman added:“This certified wheat seed, with higher yield levels, was more resistant to pests. It will be distributed to more than a million of growers across the country.”

A number of farmers, meanwhile, hailed the distribution of modified wheat seeds as a welcome step.

Mohammad Tahir, one of them, said:“The new modified seeds give higher yields than the Hazardana variety. We expect more support and farmers must be provided with modified fruit and rice seeds as well.”

Bagh Wali, another grower, said:“Thank God, we have been provided with modified seeds in recent years. As a result, we harvest bumper.”

Agriculture was playing an important role in the economy of the country, he believed, hoping for the distribution of more modified seeds to farmers.

The northeastern zone, with fertile lands, plenty of irrigation water and favourable climatic conditions, contributes significantly to the country's overall wheat production.

aw/mud