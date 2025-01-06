PHCC Urges Public To Stay Healthy And Safe Amid Cold Weather

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the relatively unusual cold weather experienced during this time of the year, the Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has advised the public to take measures to stay healthy and safe.

PHCC urged people to take precautionary steps to avoid health risks that may arise from fluctuating weather conditions, while also stressing that those who have received the flu vaccine are better protected against the seasonal flu.

According to the Department of Meteorology, temperatures in Abu Samra were reported to range from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 19°C yesterday, while Doha experienced a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 20°C.

The forecast for today predicts relatively cool daytime temperatures, which will drop to very cold conditions at night. It is also predicted that Abu Samra will experience temperatures ranging from a minimum of 4°C to a maximum of 20°C.

As part of their social media awareness campaign,“Stay Safe, Stay Healthy,” PHCC has advised the public to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of germs.

They also recommend washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

PHCC has encouraged people to visit their health centers to get the annual flu vaccine, which helps prevent the spread of seasonal flu. They also advise people to get adequate rest to avoid illness, as maintaining a regular sleep schedule contributes to overall health.

For skin care during winter, PHCC has recommended using moisturizer to prevent dry skin and applying sunscreen to avoid skin damage.

Additionally, they caution against excessive exposure to wood smoke, advising proper ventilation if using wood stoves or outdoor heating. Prolonged exposure to smoke, particularly for children and the elderly, should be avoided.

For those managing asthma, PHCC suggests using inhalers as prescribed to protect against cold, dry air, and keeping windows closed on dusty or polluted days.

To stay active and enjoy the cool weather, PHCC has encouraged outdoor activities like walking or jogging. Dressing warmly is essential to staying comfortable and safe during these activities.

Finally, to maintain hydration and energy, PHCC has advised of drinking warm beverages such as ginger tea, chamomile tea, or peppermint tea.

Eating healthy soups, such as vegetable or chicken soup, can also help to stay energised and warm.