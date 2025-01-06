Elon Musk renews criticism of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over grooming-gangs scandal

(MENAFN) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk intensified his criticism of British Prime Keir Starmer on Sunday, accusing him of mishandling the grooming-gangs scandal through a series of posts on the social media platform X.



In one post, Musk referenced reports claiming that the Home Office had allegedly advised in 2008 not to investigate the sexual exploitation of underage girls, arguing that they had made “informed choices” despite being under the age of consent.



“Starmer must go. He is [a] national embarrassment,” Musk declared.



The billionaire also ridiculed Starmer’s expected response to the allegations, scheduled for Monday. “Prepare for some epic cringe,” Musk wrote in a follow-up post.



Earlier in the week, Musk launched a scathing attack on Starmer, accusing him of failing to address the grooming-gangs issue or thoroughly investigate the assaults on underage girls during Starmer’s tenure as head of the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013. Among other comments, Musk described the grooming gangs as “state-sponsored evil” and claimed Starmer was “complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN.” Musk called for Starmer to resign and face criminal charges.

