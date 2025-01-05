ANP Leader's Farmhouse Destroyed In Explosive Attack In Tirah Valley

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: In a shocking incident, the farmhouse of Abdul Raziq Afridi, the president of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber district, was destroyed in an explosion involving explosives.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Raziq Afridi revealed that unknown assailants broke into his farmhouse, seizing mobile phones from the staff present at the time. According to the ANP leader, the explosion caused a massive fire that engulfed the entire premises, reducing everything to ashes. Fortunately, neither Afridi nor his staff were present during the attack, and no casualties were reported.

Afridi described the farmhouse as a three-story structure equipped with all modern amenities.“A few days ago, I attempted to retrieve essential items from the farmhouse, but I was indirectly warned against doing so by unidentified individuals,” he stated.

The farmhouse, known for its accessibility and comfort, often hosted prominent local and non-local dignitaries, including politicians and community leaders. The destruction of this landmark has left the community in shock.

The motives and identities of the attackers remain unknown, and an investigation into the incident is underway.