Olaf Scholz addresses Elon Musk’s support for Germany’s right-wing AfD

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has responded to remarks from Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who recently voiced support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



In an interview with Stern magazine published Saturday, Scholz emphasized the importance of staying composed when confronted with such statements and cautioned against engaging in provocations.



“There are numerous individuals on social media seeking attention through bold declarations,” Scholz remarked. “The golden rule is: Don’t feed the troll.”



Musk had previously called Scholz an “incompetent fool” in a December post on X, his social media platform. The tech mogul criticized Germany’s migration policies following an incident where an Arab immigrant, holding a residence permit, drove through a crowded Christmas market, resulting in five deaths and multiple injuries.



Musk has also expressed admiration for the AfD, endorsing its anti-immigration stance and calling it the only party capable of “saving Germany.” In an op-ed for Welt am Sonntag, he further argued that the AfD’s immigration policies are intended to safeguard Germany’s culture and security, dismissing accusations of xenophobia.

